Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $734,000 Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,769 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software to $80.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.47, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.93 million. equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

