Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

In other news, VP Ronald D. Pittenger sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $184,461.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,542.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

Gorman-Rupp opened at $37.00 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $980.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.13. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $38.07.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $111.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.79 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.