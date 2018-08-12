Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €32.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (EVK)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. equinet set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.70 ($40.35).

Shares of Evonik Industries opened at €31.85 ($37.03) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

