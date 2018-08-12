Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Intel (INTC) to Sell

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $49.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

Shares of Intel opened at $48.85 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. Intel has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $116,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $250,038.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,037.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $205,200. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Intel by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Intel by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 34,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 34,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 116,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

