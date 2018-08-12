Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Inmarsat (ISAT) Price Target to GBX 500

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 480 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.47) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ISAT. HSBC cut their target price on Inmarsat from GBX 430 ($5.57) to GBX 365 ($4.72) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.39) target price on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.83) target price on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.90) target price on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 570.88 ($7.39).

LON:ISAT opened at GBX 554.20 ($7.17) on Thursday. Inmarsat has a 12-month low of GBX 381.20 ($4.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 865 ($11.20).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

