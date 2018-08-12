Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) Shares Bought by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSLC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 316.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF opened at $57.23 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $57.74.

