Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) Trading Down 7.9%

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) shares fell 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.27. 594,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 528,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.02 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 2.03.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $862.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.08 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 138.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 354,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth $4,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 156,115 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 13.7 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

