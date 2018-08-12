Global Social Chain Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, OKEx, HADAX and Indodax. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $342,221.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 45% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015968 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000365 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008482 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00303088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00186482 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000145 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, Indodax, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

