Global Partners (GLP) Price Target Raised to $0.00

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Partners’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Global Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Global Partners alerts:

NYSE GLP opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.11. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.94%. equities research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Global Partners by 1,107.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 146,210 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after buying an additional 136,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Global Partners by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 58,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Partners by 415.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 54,825 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.