Global Financial Private Capital LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,358,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,953,000 after buying an additional 50,388 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 323,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,200,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 451.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Scotiabank began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.45.

Shares of Consolidated Edison opened at $78.67 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.93%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.