Global Financial Private Capital LLC Has $657,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 469,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after buying an additional 104,170 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 31,758 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $946,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks opened at $51.51 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Starbucks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the coffee company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $781,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

