Global Financial Private Capital LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries opened at $22.48 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $25.14.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 47.98%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at $141,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

