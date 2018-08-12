Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT) Position Trimmed by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,358,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677,465 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $13,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENT. Sound Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 163,762 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 273,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 54,034 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 89,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 44,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Eagle Entertainment news, insider Tbo-W L.P. Searchlight II purchased 568,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $682,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 368,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wale Adepoju purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $25,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,667 shares in the company, valued at $321,493.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,313,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENT. ValuEngine cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment opened at $2.47 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.53.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,110.39% and a negative net margin of 42.86%. The company had revenue of $165.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.11 million. research analysts predict that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

