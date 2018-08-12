Glencore (GLEN) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 400 ($5.18) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.47) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.88) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra set a GBX 410 ($5.31) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 440 ($5.70) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 426.56 ($5.52).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 321.15 ($4.16) on Wednesday. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 270 ($3.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 416.91 ($5.40).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.