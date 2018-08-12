General Electric (GE) Earns Sell Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.34.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 48,444,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,083,148. General Electric has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 191,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 158.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,799,528,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169,069 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,730,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,094,640,000 after acquiring an additional 39,268,675 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527,425 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,762,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275,020 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 334.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,048,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124,900 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

