General Dynamics Co. (GD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.43 Billion

Analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to post sales of $9.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.64 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $7.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $36.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.94 billion to $36.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $39.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $39.60 billion to $40.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.09 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.81.

Shares of General Dynamics opened at $191.81 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $184.21 and a 1 year high of $230.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $4,319,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

