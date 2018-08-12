GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDI) Price Target Raised to C$21.50

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services opened at C$17.25 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$14.85 and a 12-month high of C$17.50.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$251.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$251.83 million.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

