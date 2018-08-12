GameLeagueCoin Price Up 3.6% This Week (GML)

GameLeagueCoin (CURRENCY:GML) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. GameLeagueCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GameLeagueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GameLeagueCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GameLeagueCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameLeagueCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00047231 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003836 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00273344 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002968 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000574 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00064000 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000233 BTC.

GameLeagueCoin Coin Profile

GameLeagueCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. GameLeagueCoin’s official Twitter account is @GameLeaguecoin . GameLeagueCoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=595779.0

GameLeagueCoin Coin Trading

GameLeagueCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameLeagueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameLeagueCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameLeagueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameLeagueCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameLeagueCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.