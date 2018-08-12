GameCredits (GAME) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00003250 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $232,442.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00956581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002870 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004360 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014367 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015160 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 64,355,352 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Bittrex, HitBTC, Poloniex, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, YoBit, Crex24 and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

