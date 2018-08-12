GambleCoin Trading 36.3% Lower Over Last Day (GMCN)

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded 36.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, GambleCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. GambleCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2,735.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GambleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GambleCoin Coin Profile

GambleCoin (GMCN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 4,626,565 coins. GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GambleCoin’s official website is gamblecoin.fun

GambleCoin Coin Trading

GambleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GambleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GambleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

