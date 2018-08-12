Gambit (GAM) Price Hits $4.05

Gambit (CURRENCY:GAM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Gambit token can currently be bought for $4.05 or 0.00064000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gambit has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gambit has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $2,389.00 worth of Gambit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003890 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00276152 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002948 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000564 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002489 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Gambit

Gambit (CRYPTO:GAM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2015. Gambit’s total supply is 2,599,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,053 tokens. The official website for Gambit is www.gambitcrypto.com . Gambit’s official Twitter account is @gambitcrypto

Buying and Selling Gambit

Gambit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gambit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gambit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gambit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

