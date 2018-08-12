Gail M. Farfel Sells 7,000 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Stock

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $744,204.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gail M. Farfel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zogenix alerts:

On Tuesday, June 12th, Gail M. Farfel sold 5,118 shares of Zogenix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $230,310.00.

Shares of Zogenix opened at $50.15 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.13. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. equities analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter worth about $264,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.