G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIII. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,936,000.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $36,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,812,427 shares in the company, valued at $180,404,045.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 406,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,928,590.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 967,513 shares of company stock worth $45,759,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group opened at $45.90 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.28.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $611.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIII. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Buckingham Research increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, CL King began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.