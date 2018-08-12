G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. G-III Apparel Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the textile maker an impact score of 44.7060480491229 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays raised G-III Apparel Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group opened at $45.90 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $51.20.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $611.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $36,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,812,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,404,045.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 406,043 shares in the company, valued at $19,928,590.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 967,513 shares of company stock worth $45,759,996 over the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

