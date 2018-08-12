Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (FSNN) Earns News Impact Score of 0.01

Media headlines about Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:FSNN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.3954765548895 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have commented on FSNN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Fusion Telecommunications International Inc. common stock alerts:

Shares of Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock traded down $0.02, hitting $4.29, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $337.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ:FSNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 147.98%. The business had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million. analysts forecast that Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock news, Chairman Matthew D. Rosen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 102,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. common stock

Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International Inc. common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International Inc. common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.