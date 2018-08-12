Fulton Financial (FULT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

FULT has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fulton Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Fulton Financial opened at $17.65 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $208.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 19.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

