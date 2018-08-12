Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT) Given $5.10 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $5.10 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fulgent Genetics an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.10 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

FLGT remained flat at $$4.65 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,664. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.32.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Fulgent Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

