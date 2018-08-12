FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Price Up -1.7%

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 14,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,079,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

FCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 37.67% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John A. Rolls purchased 152,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 317,274 shares in the company, valued at $415,628.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,661 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 237.2% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 657.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 76,290 shares during the period. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

