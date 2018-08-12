Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Invests $10.31 Million in Appian Corp (APPN) Stock

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 285,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Appian by 240.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Appian by 421.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Appian by 2,038.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Edward L. Hughes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $673,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 132,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $500,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,500 shares of company stock worth $3,618,565 in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $37.35 on Friday. Appian Corp has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 81.10%. The company had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Appian in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

