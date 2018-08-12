Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.69 ($101.96).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

Shares of FRA FRA opened at €80.50 ($93.60) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.