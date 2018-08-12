Frank Pacholec Sells 2,000 Shares of Stepan (SCL) Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Frank Pacholec sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $177,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,996.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stepan opened at $87.01 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.21. Stepan has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.38. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.