Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $26.96.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 59.38%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

