Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00. Bank of America’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security opened at $54.63 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $73.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,973,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,920,000 after buying an additional 1,248,241 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7,185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after purchasing an additional 536,683 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,347,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,719,000 after purchasing an additional 433,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,635,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,302,000 after purchasing an additional 424,121 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.