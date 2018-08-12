Forterra Inc (FRTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $464.52 Million

Analysts predict that Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) will report $464.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forterra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $454.00 million to $478.30 million. Forterra posted sales of $444.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Forterra will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forterra.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.81 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Forterra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Forterra from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Taylor Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 1,418.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 413,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Forterra by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 255,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra during the first quarter worth about $774,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Forterra during the first quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra during the second quarter worth about $796,000.

Forterra stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 243,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $616.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.64. Forterra has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks.

