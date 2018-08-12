FlypMe Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $87,280.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for $0.0886 or 0.00001400 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015855 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00294341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00183871 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000143 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013818 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.