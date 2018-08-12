Fluent (FLNT) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) has trended positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fluent earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1885041362123 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fluent in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of Fluent traded up $0.20, hitting $2.40, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 809,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $165.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.03. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.27.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. equities analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Conlin purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 644,600 shares of company stock worth $1,761,946 and have sold 1,730,000 shares worth $4,389,000. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

