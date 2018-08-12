Flowserve (FLS) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.70.

Shares of Flowserve traded up $1.23, hitting $50.10, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,294,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,377. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowserve had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

