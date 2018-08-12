Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) CEO Buys $223,300.00 in Stock

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) CEO Michael D. Clayman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,047.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 12.90. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $32.25.
Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $14,057,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 225,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 32,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,477 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,144,000 after purchasing an additional 217,510 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 390,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.
Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.
