Flex Pharma (FLKS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.53

Shares of Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 2610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Flex Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Flex Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). Flex Pharma had a negative return on equity of 137.76% and a negative net margin of 3,092.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. equities research analysts predict that Flex Pharma Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex Pharma by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flex Pharma by 10,889.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 37,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex Pharma by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Pharma Company Profile

Flex Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development. The company's lead drug candidate is FLX-787, a single molecule, chemically synthesized, and dual transient receptor potential V1/A1 ion channel activator, which is in exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial in Australia for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis; and two Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States for the treatment of patients with motor neuron disease in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

