Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FPRX. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 320,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,296. Five Prime Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $48.87.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 206.02% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. sell-side analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.

