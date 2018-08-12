First Trust Advisors LP Has $34.57 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (ITRI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,199 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Itron were worth $34,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 18.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Itron opened at $61.65 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $585.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $57,995.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 114,129 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.34 per share, with a total value of $6,772,414.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Itron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $84.00 price objective on Itron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

