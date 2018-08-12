First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $122.64 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 956,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,847 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $122,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.7% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 115.9% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 100,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $134.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson opened at $130.75 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.32. The stock has a market cap of $351.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.