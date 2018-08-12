First Manhattan Co. Has $69.03 Million Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $69,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 157,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies stock opened at $133.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $107.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $1,246,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,475.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $803,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,162. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

