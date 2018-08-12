First Majestic Silver (FR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 13th. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$74.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.65 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 91.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.93%.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

TSE FR opened at C$8.50 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$11.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “c$9.03” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.09, for a total transaction of C$45,450.00. Also, insider Raymond L. Polman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.04, for a total transaction of C$1,255,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,101 shares of company stock valued at $79,244 and sold 180,900 shares valued at $1,810,647.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.