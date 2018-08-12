First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered First Internet Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 20th. FIG Partners raised First Internet Bancorp from a market-perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Internet Bancorp opened at $31.35 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $321.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of -0.08. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 18.39%. equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.04%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $77,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after buying an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 22.5% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 407,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 45.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 277,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 268,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 45.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after buying an additional 80,420 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.