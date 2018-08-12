First Foundation Inc (FFWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. First Foundation also reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.38 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

In related news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $89,884.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $196,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,203,225. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. FMR LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 26.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,574,000 after buying an additional 820,394 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $10,667,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 21.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,612,000 after purchasing an additional 353,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 39.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,455 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 130.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 237,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. 164,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $684.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.