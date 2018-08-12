First Data (FDC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Data (NYSE:FDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “First Data reported strong second-quarter 2018 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to benefit from innovative product and services portfolio and growing enterprise business. First Data’s expanding clientele is a positive. Its strong focus on globalizing its offerings, acquisitions and strategic partnerships and a healthy business around large and small banks are other positives. The company has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. On the flip side, acquisition related integration risks are likely to weigh on the company’s balance sheet. Global presence makes First Data vulnerable to foreign exchange risk.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of First Data to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price objective on shares of First Data and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.92.

Shares of First Data traded down $0.03, reaching $24.67, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,074,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. First Data has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. First Data had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that First Data will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Gelb sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony S. Marino sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $70,690.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,939.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $6,331 and have sold 149,412 shares valued at $2,948,548. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Data by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,973,000 after buying an additional 5,380,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Data by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,999,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,138 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Data in the 1st quarter valued at $56,338,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Data in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,331,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in First Data by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,018,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

