FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $236,000 in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,023,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 72.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,516,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,117 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,602.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,360,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,887 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $56,726,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $47,873,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, insider Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $44,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,514.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy opened at $48.37 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “$47.86” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

