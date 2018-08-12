FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $202,000 in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) Stock

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FWONK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C opened at $35.90 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

