Financial Survey: VALEO/S (VLEEY) versus Gentex (GNTX)

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS: VLEEY) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of VALEO/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Gentex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VALEO/S and Gentex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VALEO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Gentex 0 4 5 0 2.56

Gentex has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.44%. Given Gentex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gentex is more favorable than VALEO/S.

Profitability

This table compares VALEO/S and Gentex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VALEO/S N/A N/A N/A Gentex 24.25% 20.27% 17.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VALEO/S and Gentex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VALEO/S $20.97 billion 0.54 $1.00 billion $2.08 11.38 Gentex $1.79 billion 3.55 $406.79 million $1.28 18.49

VALEO/S has higher revenue and earnings than Gentex. VALEO/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

VALEO/S has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentex has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

VALEO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gentex pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. VALEO/S pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gentex pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gentex has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. VALEO/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Gentex beats VALEO/S on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VALEO/S

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; interior controls products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also manufactures powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for the electric cars; products that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it develops and manufactures systems, modules, and components to ensure the optimal thermal energy management of vehicles and in-vehicle comfort for passengers. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in all weather conditions. In addition, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers and the independent aftermarket; replacement parts and accessories for passenger cars and commercial vehicles; air conditioning systems for buses; cabin 3D image processing software; hydraulic actuators; and torque converters. Valeo SA was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

